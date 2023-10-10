City of Menominee now has 5 cannabis dispensaries open for business

The Fire Station was the first of five recreational cannabis dispensaries to open in Menominee
The Fire Station was the first of five recreational cannabis dispensaries to open in Menominee(Photo provided by The Fire Station)
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Menominee had zero recreational cannabis dispensaries at the beginning of July, now, there are five: The Fire Station, RIZE, Lume, Higher Love and Nirvana.

The city has a competitive environment, mainly because of its geographic location, which is just across the border from Wisconsin, where marijuana remains illegal.

The Fire Station was the first dispensary to open in late July.

“Menominee was one of the areas that we identified as a great location for us,” said Stosh Wasik, CEO and co-founder of The Fire Station. “You know, it resonates with our brand, it’s relatable. We are born and raised, we’re Yoopers.”

The five dispensaries only offer curbside or drive-thru services, for now. Opening without having an actual store for people to walk in allowed the dispensaries to get opened sooner.

“Our building up front isn’t going to be open until spring of 2024,” Wasik said. “So, it’s a great opportunity for people to get used to us and get used to our brand and get used to the way that things work, and also provide safe and reliable accessibility to cannabis to people in the community. We were able to do it six to nine months sooner than we had traditionally planned.”

Even though some of the dispensaries are only 300 feet away from each other, like The Fire Station and Lume, servicing a wider community than just Menominee keeps them all busy.

“We stay pretty busy all day,” said Steven Schilly, Lume manager. “It’s really nice. It gets a lot of the community out here. We try and be involved as much as we can, and we just try to make sure we’re getting everybody what they need.”

Lume has 40 parking spaces and room for 25 more cars to wait in line.

“People are really excited to have a spot that’s going to offer more locations, which just makes it more convenient for everyone,” Schilly said. “It just allows closer access for different people in the Upper Peninsula.”

Lindsay Martwick is director of retail operations for Higher Love. She said, she’s also been hearing how excited the community is to have the new dispensaries.

“We have had people walking up to our building because, obviously, we’re in this little plaza here, so we see a lot of traffic and a lot of people,” Martwick said. “Everyone has been so positive and so responsive to us being here!”

Ongoing lawsuits mean the futures of Higher Love, Lume and Nirvana are uncertain, but for now, all businesses remain open.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The MSP reminds everyone to never share personal information with anyone you don't know and to...
Michigan State Police warn of new scam targeting gas customers
The vehicle appeared to have gone over the island of the roundabout and was heavily damaged.
Car crashes into roundabout island at US-41 and Co. Road HQ
The intersection on US-41 and Lakeshore Drive lost power and first responder were directing...
UPDATE: Power fully restored to Ishpeming after large outage
Kayla Conley was arrested Friday after Dickinson County Sheriff's Deputies uncovered items...
UPDATE: Woman arrested for Dickinson County grave site theft arraigned in court
Kyle Anthony Holmberg was arrested on Sept. 24 after an MSP tip line received a report of...
‘Numerous guns’ found in home of Iron Mountain man charged for threatening schools

Latest News

Flowers, solar lights and even memorial plaques were stolen from graves at the Quinnesec...
Dickinson County Woman arrested for cemetery theft
Throughout the walk, women lead while carrying a copper vessel filled with water, along with an...
People walk 90 miles for 5th Annual People of the Heart Water Walk
Customers waited as far back as 6 P.M. Sunday for their places in line, all hoping to be one of...
New KFC opens in Houghton, customers line up overnight for prize
Indigenous People's Day healing walk held at NMU
NMU celebrates Indigenous People’s Day
This year saw more grains succeed in the weather this harvest
Farmers reflect on wild growing season