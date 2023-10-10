Bundle Up MQT seeks winter clothing donations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Temperatures are dipping, but not everyone has access to warm clothing.

That’s why Bundle Up MQT needs your gently used winter gear. You can donate winter coats, hats, and gloves until Oct. 31 The clothes will then be set up in Sandy Knoll Park on Nov. 4 so people can come and take what they need.

Organizers say the community is very supportive of the event.

“It’s grown quite a bit over the last four years,” said Christopher Lemkuil, Bundle Up MQT volunteer. “The amount of clothes that people are bringing every year just increases. It’s just such an awesome outpouring from the community for such an essential thing.”

To donate to Bundle Up MQT, bring your gently used winter gear to Bennett Media in Marquette or Dis N Dat in Gwinn and drop it in the donation box.

