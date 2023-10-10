Broadway in our backyards: Northern Michigan University presenting Monty Python’s Spamalot

The musical comedy hits the Forest Roberts Theatre Oct. 12-14, 19-21.
The cast of NMU's Spamalot performs for the TV6 Morning News.
The cast of NMU's Spamalot performs for the TV6 Morning News.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University is gearing up for its first musical of the fall semester.

Monty Python’s Spamalot premiers at the Forest Roberts Theatre on Oct. 12 and will run through the 14 and again on Oct. 19-21.

Director Jimmy Ludwig has ten years of experience acting in Spamalot, starring in the original Broadway production and touring with the show nationwide.

His expertise and the number of artisans involved in the musical will create a high-quality production that Ludwig says will have you busting out laughing.

The TV6 Morning News takes a behind-the-scenes look at NMU's production of Spamalot.

The cast of NMU’s Spamalot performs “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life”.

The cast of NMU's Spamalot performs "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life" for the TV6 Morning News.

NMU’s production of Spamalot runs Oct. 12-14 and again Oct. 19-21 with a showtime of 7:30 p.m. and a Theatre for All matinee performance at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14.

You can purchase tickets online at www.tickets.nmu.edu.

