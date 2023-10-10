Another round of lake effect rain before brief sunnier break Thursday

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

An Eastern Ontario system slightly retrogrades westward towards Lake Superior, perpetuating the lake effect rain showers over Upper Michigan. Rain chances gradually dwindle towards Thursday as the Eastern Ontario system eventually progress towards the Northwestern Atlantic. A drier, brief sunny break comes Thursday in the U.P. before a moisture-rich system approaching from the Central Plains whips up potentially soaking rain and gale-force winds to the region into the weekend.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lake effect rain mainly east, then spreading west towards morning; patchy drizzle; northwest winds gusting 20 mph

>Lows: Mid 30s to Mid 40s (colder interior west and south)

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect rain, drizzle then tapering off late; north winds 5-15 mph

>Highs: 40s/50

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with isolated showers; rain picking up south late; northeast winds gusting 20 mph

>Highs: 50s

Friday: Increasing clouds with moderate to heavy rain by evening, especially south; easterly winds gusting over 30 mph

>Highs: 50

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy rain, gradually dwindling late; northeasterly winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 40s/50

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with light lake effect rain; northeast winds gusting 20 mph

>Highs: 40s/50s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect rain, patchy drizzle early then tapering off late

>Highs: 40s/50

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: 50

