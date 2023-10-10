Alger County Animal shelter raises nearly $9K at fundraiser

Izzy the chocolate lab
Izzy the chocolate lab(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHRISTMAS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alger County Animal Shelter raised almost $9,000 at a fundraiser in September.

The shelter collected an additional check from Foggy’s Steakhouse on Tuesday night. It hopes to build a new building with the money.

The shelter needs an estimated $70,000 to complete the project. It expects the new building to be up and running before next summer.

The no-kill, no-time-limit shelter is run entirely by donations, so it says it’s very thankful to the community for its support.

“The community just came fourth and did a great job for us,” said Greg Beatty, Alger County Animal Shelter president. “We’re really happy about the money we made, about the people we met and how they’re supporting us. Almost everybody that came to the fundraiser was telling us how much they want to support the shelter.”

The shelter is still accepting donations for its new building. The Bissel Foundation will match up to $20,000 in donations, and every donation made before the end of the year will also be matched by an anonymous donor. For those interested, donate here.

