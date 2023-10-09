A windy & wet start to the week

An area of low pressure combined with an upper-level low-pressure system centered in Eastern Ontario will strengthen winds, bring rounds of lake effect rain, and keep cooler air around through the midweek. Northwest winds will gust around 35mph near Lake Superior. Large waves and minor lakeshore flooding are possible. Then, lake-effect rain ramps up later this morning and continues for a few days. Some of this rain will be combined with snow in the higher elevations of eastern Baraga and western Marquette counties. Watch out for slick road conditions. Then, on Friday we’re expecting moderate rain from a system that moves in and out of the central plains.

Today: Windy, lake effect rain showers with snow mix in the highlands

>Highs: Low to mid-40s

Tuesday: Lake effect rain showers and mostly cloudy

>Highs: Low to mid 40s inland, upper 40s

Wednesday: Light lake-effect rain showers

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with pockets of drizzle

>Highs: Low to mid 50s

Friday: Scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Saturday: Lake effect rain showers

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Sunday: Pockets of drizzle in the north

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

