WATCH: UP Indoor Golf tees up for success at open house tournament

By Molly Birch
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sunday, we take a look at the opening of U.P. Indoor Golf, nonprofit Just Believe’s annual fundraiser, a pancake breakfast in Skandia Township and more headlines.

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET. This is a recording of the live stream from Oct. 8, 2023.

