U.P. Universities to recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day with multiple events

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday is Indigenous Peoples’ Day across the United States. This annual holiday celebrates the histories and cultures of Indigenous peoples across Turtle Island.

In the Upper Peninsula, Northern Michigan University, and Michigan Tech University both have events planned to recognize the day. Northern Michigan University’s Native American Student Association will host four events. Activities include morning and evening celebrations, a healing march, and a reception.

The morning celebration will feature opening remarks at 10:00 a.m. at the land acknowledgment sign on the academic mall. Immediately afterward, participants are invited to march from the sign to the fire site by Whitman Hall for closing remarks.

The Native American Student Association will host a reception from 1:00-4:00 p.m. in the Whitman Hall commons that will include light refreshments, snacks, and cake. In the same location at 6:00 p.m., the evening celebration will feature keynote speaker Dr. Martin Reinhardt, followed by a panel discussion addressing Native youth and their barriers to higher education.

Michigan Tech is welcoming James Rattling Leaf and Michael Waasegiizhig Price to campus on Monday. He will speak about leading with Indigenous cultural intelligence to advance equity in a changing climate; Michael Waasegiizhig Price will share Anishinaabe insights on adapting to a changing climate.

This event will be held in the Alumni Lounge in the Memorial Union Building at Michigan Tech from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The session will open with an opportunity to visit with our honored guests while sharing light refreshments; presentations will commence around 12:00 p.m.

The event is generously sponsored by the Center for Diversity and Inclusion, the Department of Humanities, the Department of Social Sciences, the Great Lakes Research Center, and the Institute for Policy, Ethics, and Culture (IPEC) at Michigan Technological University.

