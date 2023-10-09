UP school districts hope new bill would increase students involved in internships

The bill is currently in committee and still needs to pass the state house and senate.
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. school districts are hoping to increase the number of students in internships.

State Sen. Ed McBroom, R-Waucedah Township, is working on a bill that would expand the amount of time students are allowed to spend at an internship during the school day.

Delta-Schoolcraft ISD Director of Career and Technical Education Trent Bellingar says it would make sure schools still get funding.

“Currently, we’re allowed to have students at work-based learning sites for the day so it’s half of the FTE which is Full-Time Equivalency,” Bellingar said. “If we choose to have a student out on workplace learning for more than that it affects our funding.”

The proposed law would authorize school districts to count students involved in work-based learning experiences as 0.75 of a full-time student, instead of the current 0.5.

Bellingar says expanding these on-the-job experiences can help grow the U.P.

“If we can somehow find a way to keep our youth local by finding them gainful employment and stop sending the message that there’s nothing for them in the up then hopefully, they can stay and be gainfully employed and live long happy lives here and also help our economy,” Bellingar said.

Bellingar says school districts are required to develop a training plan that includes a site visit every 45 days. He adds students must be in class for a 45-minute period weekly to check in with school staff.

McBroom says the bill also includes $2 million from the school aid fund for competitive grants.

“There’s some potential additional cost for schools to begin setting these programs up. There are coordination efforts with area businesses and employers, there’s a cost of transportation, there’s the cost of having even staff people that they might have to have hired or have part-time to really focus on this aspect and setting up these partnerships to set up these apprenticeships,” McBroom said.

The bill still has to be approved by both the state Senate and House, but McBroom says he is hopeful to have it enacted by the next school year.

