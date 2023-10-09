Stowaway Farms in Houghton opens for second season

This is Stowaway Farms second season being open to the public.
This is Stowaway Farms second season being open to the public.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - After opening on Oct. 1, Stowaway Farms will be open on Saturdays and Sundays in October going forward.

Owner and Operator Angela Rossitto said it was nice to see people coming back to the farm for opening day.

“It was pretty good for having that rain delay. The weather was still nice, so we did have some people come through on Sunday,” Rossitto said.

Rossitto explained she’s trying to provide fun for the entire family. Activities range from taking photos at a giant rocking chair to hiking down a spooky trail, or even getting the opportunity to pet some farm animals.

“We were kind of looking to set up what comes to mind for a family-friendly, fall-fun experience,” Rossitto said.

Admission prices start at $3 for 5- to 11-year-olds, $5 for those 12 and older, and kids four years old and younger get in free.

Rossitto said the community support has been vital.

“If we didn’t have support from the community, we wouldn’t be able to offer this type of experience,” Rossitto said. “That’s the whole idea, you can certainly go to a big box store and pay whatever their rate is, but you’re not going to get that same experience. That’s just a trip to the store.”

Rossitto said she is looking forward to seeing more families come in as the season continues.

The farm is open to the public on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The farm will close for the season on Oct. 29.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The MSP reminds everyone to never share personal information with anyone you don't know and to...
Michigan State Police warn of new scam targeting gas customers
MSHDA logo
State of Michigan offers rental assistance program
Marquette County Sheriff cruiser.
Minor injuries in rear-end crash in Chocolay Township
The vehicle appeared to have gone over the island of the roundabout and was heavily damaged.
Car crashes into US-41 and Co. Road HQ roundabout island
The Hiawatha Riverboat brought passengers down the Tahquamenon River to the falls.
Tahquamenon Falls Riverboat Tours may not reopen next season

Latest News

The concert featured fourteen songs about life, love, and time.
Adams Township School District Foundation hosts concert featuring Phil Lynch
The Festival of Myth & Fire took place from 3 to 11 p.m.
Marquette Fringe hosts 3rd annual Fall Phantasm festival
Stouffer's offers frozen dinner advent calendar; Monday's Powerball jackpot expected to climb...
TV6 First Look at the Web 10/8/2023
Organizers say hundreds of people were there to celebrate Gilmore and show their support.
Marquette Golf Club celebrates Marc Gilmore
A new indoor golfing facility prepares to open its doors with a golf tournament.
Golfers battle for $300 in indoor tournament