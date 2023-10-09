Stowaway Farms in Houghton opens for second season

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - After opening on Oct. 1, Stowaway Farms will be open on Saturdays and Sundays in October going forward.

Owner and Operator Angela Rossitto said it was nice to see people coming back to the farm for opening day.

“It was pretty good for having that rain delay. The weather was still nice, so we did have some people come through on Sunday,” Rossitto said.

Rossitto explained she’s trying to provide fun for the entire family. Activities range from taking photos at a giant rocking chair to hiking down a spooky trail, or even getting the opportunity to pet some farm animals.

“We were kind of looking to set up what comes to mind for a family-friendly, fall-fun experience,” Rossitto said.

Admission prices start at $3 for 5- to 11-year-olds, $5 for those 12 and older, and kids four years old and younger get in free.

Rossitto said the community support has been vital.

“If we didn’t have support from the community, we wouldn’t be able to offer this type of experience,” Rossitto said. “That’s the whole idea, you can certainly go to a big box store and pay whatever their rate is, but you’re not going to get that same experience. That’s just a trip to the store.”

Rossitto said she is looking forward to seeing more families come in as the season continues.

The farm is open to the public on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The farm will close for the season on Oct. 29.

