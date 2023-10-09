State gas price average drops to lowest price since July

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - - Gas prices in Michigan are down 13 cents from a week ago.

Drivers are now paying an average of $3.59 per gallon for regular unleaded gas. This price is 6 cents less than this time last month and 77 cents less than this time last year. Meantime the national average remains higher at $3.71 per gallon.

Motorists are paying an average of $53 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas; a discount of about $25 from 2022′s highest price last June.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand dropped significantly from 8.62 to 8.01 million b/d. On the other hand, total domestic gasoline stocks increased substantially by 6.5 million bbl to 227 million bbl. Growing supply, amid low demand, has pushed pump prices down.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI decreased by $5.01 to settle at $84.22. Oil prices fell sharply due to rising market concern that if interest rates continue to increase, the economy could tip into a recession. If a recession occurs, crude demand and prices would likely drop. Additionally, the EIA reported that total commercial crude stocks decreased by 2.2 million bbl to 414.1 million bbl.

“Michigan motorists are seeing the lowest gas prices since July,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “If oil prices continue to decline, drivers can expect further price drops at the pump in the weeks ahead.”

Around the Upper Peninsula, the lowest average is in Dickinson County at $3.36 per gallon. The highest is in Mackinac County at $3.86 per gallon.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.