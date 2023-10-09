Skandia Lions supports West Branch recreation projects during frundrasier

Proceeds will go to help fund the West Branch recreation projects.
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SKANDIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Skandia Lions held a pancake breakfast fundraiser at the Skandia Township Community Center. There was also a bake sale while the Lions Club served everything from pancakes to scrambled eggs.

Proceeds will go to help fund the West Branch recreation projects. While today’s proceeds go to West Branch, Skandia’s Lions Club President Ron Stenfors said the rest of the funds will be donated once West Branch has a plan. He also said 100 percent of the money goes to the community.

“It’s going for a good cause. All the funds that we raise in the community go back to the community. Nobody makes any money and everything is donated for all of our various projects,” Stenfors said.

The next event Skandia Lions event will be their annual Craft Show on October 21.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

