SEMCO asks gas customers to ‘be cautious’ amid scam reports

PORT HURON, Mich. (WLUC) - As reports come in of door-to-door solicitors requesting utility and banking information, a U.P. energy utility is asking its customers to be cautious.

TV6 reported on the attempted utility scams last Thursday, and UPPCO released a statement about the scams on Friday afternoon.

On Monday morning, SEMCO Energy Gas Company said its customers have made several reports to the company of unknown door-to-door solicitors claiming to be SEMCO employees and asking for copies of the customer’s gas bill and banking information.

SEMCO does not solicit customers door-to-door and does not ask for customer account numbers or to see copies of bills. Customers are advised to be mindful about sharing personal information, including natural gas account and banking information to solicitors.

SEMCO provided these hints:

Don’t share your personal information with strangers. You are not obligated to show your utility bill or personal information such as a driver’s license or bank account number to anyone who comes knocking at your door.

Review the facts. If someone suggests they can offer a lower utility rate do your research. SEMCO’s rates are regulated with the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) and available online at https://www.semcoenergygas.com/cost-of-gas-calculator/ Read over any information you are provided to make sure you are making informed decisions.

If you feel you are being harassed, contact your local police department and the MPSC at 800-292-9555. To get more information about the Customer Choice program visit www.michigan.gov a nd enter gas customer choice in the search engine.

