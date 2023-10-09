Salvation Army seeks bell ringers in the central UP

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Christmas is just around the corner, which means the Salvation Army’s red kettles are on their way back.

Every year, the Salvation Army collects change outside of businesses to raise money for people in need. The money brought in during the holiday season helps keep operations going all year. This year, the Salvation Army needs bell ringers to man the kettles in the central U.P.

The organization says bell ringing can be a fun holiday activity to do with friends or family.

“We encourage you to come down,” said Kristina Mutersbaugh, Marquette Salvation Army volunteer coordinator. “You can dress up and sing songs. Some people play their instruments. We have organizations that wear their t-shirts or their hats. Some people just make a really fun day of it.”

The Salvation Army says it needs bell ringers from Nov. 10 until Dec. 23. You can sign up as a bellringer here.

The Salvation Army is also getting ready for Toy Shop registration.

Families can apply for toys from the Toy Shop in person at the Salvation Army starting Tuesday, Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. You’ll need to bring proof of income, proof of residency, proof of guardianship, and a wish list. The signup process is the same for all Marquette, Delta, Schoolcraft, and Alger County Salvation Armies.

