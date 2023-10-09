Parade held for 4th grader battling leukemia at Cherry Creek Elementary

Senya Smith and her parents at Cherry Creek Elementary School
Senya Smith and her parents at Cherry Creek Elementary School(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A parade was held Monday for a fourth grader at Cherry Creek Elementary who is battling leukemia.

A line of firetrucks and other vehicles paraded past Cherry Creek Elementary to honor Senya Smith.

She was greeted by her cheering classmates, all wearing orange for leukemia awareness.

Smith’s diagnosis came as a shock to her family last October but they were met with overwhelming support from the community who helped with her weekly treatments in Ann Arbor.

Senya said she uses faith and family as her strength.

“Today is really nice that a lot of people are supporting me. My family and my sisters, they’re my biggest support. They really help me a lot,” said Senya Smith.

Senya’s parents say they have been deeply moved by their daughter’s positivity throughout her battle and hope Monday’s event will help spread awareness for the improvement of pediatric cancer research.

