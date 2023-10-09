NMU celebrates Indigenous People’s Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU’s Center for Native American Studies celebrated Indigenous People’s Day on Monday.

This is the third time NMU has acknowledged Indigenous People’s Day. NMU is built on the homelands of the Anishinaabe. Speakers at Monday’s event talked about the continued push for indigenous representation on campus.

NMU Student and Member of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians Shelby Boggs said it’s important to acknowledge the resilience of indigenous peoples.

“I think we spend a lot of time mourning our identities, our peoples and the culture that has been assimilated and taken from us. So, these days like Indigenous People’s Day, it’s such an honor to celebrate who we are and how far we have come,” said Boggs.

More information and resources on Indigenous history can be found online.

