New KFC opens in Houghton, customers line up overnight for prize

Customers waited as far back as 6 P.M. Sunday for their places in line, all hoping to be one of the first 50 customers to win a year's worth of Combo #1 meals(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - After years of waiting and planning, Kentucky Fried Chicken is once again available in Houghton.

Dozens of excited customers arrived early Monday morning for the opportunity to eat the fast-food chain’s offerings in town for the first time in years. Some people got there even earlier, as far back as Sunday evening.

“I was here since 6:30 p.m. yesterday, and I only got an hour of sleep,” said customer Joseph Swetich. “We had two cots set up, had a lot of blankets, and we also bought like an oven burner, and we made mac’ and cheese, ramen noodles.”

One of the reasons for holding their place all night was for a special prize for the first 50 customers. These early buyers received a stack of passes equaling a year’s worth of free Combo #1 meals. They even made a list of those who arrived early and marked their hands with their placement numbers.

However, to some, it wasn’t just about getting the prize, but the experience itself.

“This is one of the biggest things we’ve had,” said customer Ty Crisman. “Like, I don’t think we’ve ever had a store up here that will do this. A night, a morning where I just get to hang out with friends and wait for a brand-new store to open? Might as well.”

The fast-food chain is located in a brand-new building next door to the Evangel Community Church on Memorial Road. It is owned by Glen Flewelling, a 30-year veteran of the KFC franchise.

This is the latest KFC under the umbrella of Lucky Dining, a family franchise group handled by Director of Operations Aaron Humphrey.

“The response has been amazing,” said Humphrey. “Everyone’s been out, the drive-thru has been lined up all day, people have been lined up in the lobby, and we couldn’t be more excited and more happy to have them.”

The restaurant is open weekly from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

