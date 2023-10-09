Motivational speaker shares cautionary tale of substance addiction to Munising students

MUSINING, Mich. (WLUC) - Students, staff, and parents in Munising learned about the dangers of drug addiction Monday from someone who has experienced it. Michael Deleon spoke to Munising students about his journey through drug addiction.

Deleon spent 12 years in prison, and since being released in 2007, he has dedicated his life to sharing his cautionary tale with students. Deleon’s path to addiction started with just one cigarette.

“My addiction began at age 11 in 1975. It started with a cigarette with nicotine. Some kid gave me a cigarette,” Deleon said. “I was invited to a party with alcohol. I was invited to another party with weed.

Deleon has traveled across the world sharing his story with the non-profit “Steered Straight” for the last 18 years. This year, he will surpass 15 million students that have heard his story.

“We are losing people to drugs, overdoses to poisoning, and it absolutely starts as a teenager,” Deleon said.

Munising Middle School and High School Principal Nicole Lasak said vaping is a problem throughout the district.

“The majority of our issues around drugs have been with students vaping,” Lasak said. “It is an epidemic that is sweeping through most schools in the country.”

Lasak said she believes the targeted advertising from vaping companies makes it appealing to students. She adds that the district was able to afford to bring in Deleon after a recent court settlement.

“We joined a bunch of schools nationwide to sue the company Juul,” Lasak said. “We received a settlement of about $8,000 over the next 10 years.”

Deleon spoke to all grades in the district on Monday and provided curriculum and learning materials to staff and parents. Deleon said alcohol, nicotine and marijuana complete the “trifecta gateway.”

“Alcohol, nicotine and marijuana are the three substances that kick off 90 percent of all addiction in our country,” Deleon said.

Deleon said parents need to have regular conversations with their children about preventing substance abuse.

