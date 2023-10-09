Jaimee Harris concert in Negaunee to benefit GLRC

Jaimee Harris performing at Marquette’s Messiah Lutheran Church in 2022.
Jaimee Harris performing at Marquette’s Messiah Lutheran Church in 2022.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A benefit concert is coming to Negaunee this weekend.

Jaimee Harris will perform at Strega Nonna to support Great Lakes Recovery Centers (GLRC). Money raised at the concert will go to GLRC’s Compassionate Care Fund, the Adolescent Services Center, and the John Kivela Center.

Harris is a Nashville singer and songwriter whose works are heavily influenced by her own family’s generational addiction and mental health journey.

“She also is in recovery herself, so the event is all tied together,” said Rachael Grossman, Strega Nonna owner. “A lot of her songs are about addiction and recovery. It’s kind of a cool event to not only raise funds, but also raise awareness.”

The concert will be at 7 p.m. at Strega Nona this Sunday, Oct. 15. Doors open for the event at 6 p.m. Participants will be treated to appetizers and a dessert bar. You can get tickets here.

