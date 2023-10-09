Hannah Bethel set to return to the Calumet Theatre

The musician makes her return to the U.P. after spending 15 years in Nashville!
Singer/songwriter Hannah Bethel gives Mandy Koskela a preview of her upcoming return to the U.P. with a performance at the Calumet Theatre.
By Mandy Koskela
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Singer/songwriter Hannah Bethel gives Mandy Koskela a preview of her upcoming return to the U.P. with a performance at the Calumet Theatre.

Bethel, raised in Houghton, can be found on Spotify or her website. Check out Calumet Theatre’s website for tickets.

