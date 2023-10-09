Future Motion recalls one-wheel electric skateboards

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - One-wheels have been recalled.

Future Motion, which makes one-wheel electric skateboards, issued the recall last week. Folks can fix the problem by installing new firmware on certain one-wheels, but the tech isn’t ready for most of the models.

Josh Mellon opened 906 One-Wheel Board Rentals, LLC in July. He expects it to take at least a month for Future Motion to release the new firmware for his boards.

He says the recall is affecting his business.

“I just started up this summer, so [I’m] trying to recuperate some money from starting up the business, and then this happens,” said Mellon. “It kind of puts a damper on things and it hurts a little bit.”

While Mellon isn’t renting out one-wheels right now, people can still support him by buying merchandise from his Instagram or Facebook pages. Interested people can also call 906-291-0558.

