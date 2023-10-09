Future Motion recalls one-wheel electric skateboards

One-wheel board
One-wheel board(WLUC)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - One-wheels have been recalled.

Future Motion, which makes one-wheel electric skateboards, issued the recall last week. Folks can fix the problem by installing new firmware on certain one-wheels, but the tech isn’t ready for most of the models.

Josh Mellon opened 906 One-Wheel Board Rentals, LLC in July. He expects it to take at least a month for Future Motion to release the new firmware for his boards.

He says the recall is affecting his business.

“I just started up this summer, so [I’m] trying to recuperate some money from starting up the business, and then this happens,” said Mellon. “It kind of puts a damper on things and it hurts a little bit.”

While Mellon isn’t renting out one-wheels right now, people can still support him by buying merchandise from his Instagram or Facebook pages. Interested people can also call 906-291-0558.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The MSP reminds everyone to never share personal information with anyone you don't know and to...
Michigan State Police warn of new scam targeting gas customers
The vehicle appeared to have gone over the island of the roundabout and was heavily damaged.
Car crashes into roundabout island at US-41 and Co. Road HQ
The intersection on US-41 and Lakeshore Drive lost power and first responder were directing...
UPDATE: Power fully restored to Ishpeming after large outage
Marquette County Sheriff cruiser.
Minor injuries in rear-end crash in Chocolay Township
A sign from the event on skin cancer treatment.
Just Believe raises skin cancer prevention funds

Latest News

A doctor prepares a vaccination for administration (FILE)
Aspirus to host drive-thru flu shot clinics
TV6 first reported on the attempted utility scams last Thursday.
SEMCO asks gas customers to ‘be cautious’ amid scam reports
Brett Favre's welfare fraud case deposition in Mississippi moved to December; Trending Topics:...
TV6 First Look at the Web 10/9/2023
Eastern Canada system maintains cool stretch, cloudiness and shower chances in the U.P. before...
Blustery fall, showers continue with sunnier breaks midweek
Kayla Conley was arrested Friday after Dickinson County Sheriff's Deputies uncovered items...
UPDATE: Woman arrested for Dickinson County grave site theft arraigned in court