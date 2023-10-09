Farmers reflect on wild growing season

CHATHAM, Mich. (WLUC) - The growing season for U.P. Farmers has come to a close as they harvest for the season.

The late snowstorm in the spring and warm-up in the fall has caused some crops to struggle. The dry, warm weather caused many forages to struggle, while the hot-to-cold changes impacted many vegetables. Co-owner of Pileated Farm in Chatham Olivia Kingery said her cool weather storage crops saw the biggest loss.

“All of our storage crops, our storage cabbage, our brussels sprouts, we really had them suffer with the drought and the heat that we had. So we’ll still get a small harvest but not enough to take to market in terms of large quantities,” said Kingery.

Also, in Chatham at the MSU Upper Peninsula Research and Extension Center (UPREC) Director James DeDecker says livestock was very successful with 115 calves surviving thanks to the warmer fall weather. DeDecker also said the fall harvest season matters more to farmers because it’s the result of their efforts.

“It’s the culmination of all your work for the year. You get to lay it out on the table, literally in some cases, and see what you accomplished, so that can be really gratifying and can also be depressing, depending on the year, for all the effort and time that we put in,” said DeDecker.

Despite the erratic weather during the growing season, DeDecker also said he still saw plenty of success with his harvest.

“Some of the small grains that we grew this year like barley, oats, rye, even the hemp grains, were really quite successful this year. So, actually, for spring barley, we had some record yields,” said DeDecker.

Both DeDecker and Kingery say despite some crops struggling, they both saw success in other areas this harvest.

