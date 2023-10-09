Blustery fall, showers continue with sunnier breaks midweek

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

An Eastern Ontario system slightly retrogrades westward towards the Great Lakes, helping to maintain the cool stretch across Upper Michigan as strong northwesterly flow persists over the region. Lake effect rain (and mixed snow in the highlands) gradually dwindles towards Thursday as the Eastern Ontario system eventually progress towards the Northwestern Atlantic. A brief sunny break Thursday in the U.P. before rain chances ramp towards Friday with a moisture-rich system approaching from the Central Plains.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lake effect rain, drizzle plus snow mix in the highlands; northwest winds gusting over 25 mph

>Lows: Mid 30s to Lower 40s (colder interior west)

Tuesday and Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect rain, drizzle; northwest winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 40s/50

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with isolated showers; rain picking up south late; northeast winds gusting 20 mph

>Highs: 50s

Friday: Increasing clouds with moderate to heavy rain by evening, especially south; easterly winds gusting 30 mph

>Highs: 50

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect rain; northeasterly winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 50

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect rain

>Highs: 50s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect rain early then tapering off late

>Highs: 50

