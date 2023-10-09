Blustery fall, showers continue with sunnier breaks midweek

Eastern Canada system maintains cool stretch, cloudiness and shower chances in the U.P. before a brief, sunnier break midweek.
Eastern Canada system maintains cool stretch, cloudiness and shower chances in the U.P. before a brief, sunnier break midweek.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

An Eastern Ontario system slightly retrogrades westward towards the Great Lakes, helping to maintain the cool stretch across Upper Michigan as strong northwesterly flow persists over the region. Lake effect rain (and mixed snow in the highlands) gradually dwindles towards Thursday as the Eastern Ontario system eventually progress towards the Northwestern Atlantic. A brief sunny break Thursday in the U.P. before rain chances ramp towards Friday with a moisture-rich system approaching from the Central Plains.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lake effect rain, drizzle plus snow mix in the highlands; northwest winds gusting over 25 mph

>Lows: Mid 30s to Lower 40s (colder interior west)

Tuesday and Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect rain, drizzle; northwest winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 40s/50

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with isolated showers; rain picking up south late; northeast winds gusting 20 mph

>Highs: 50s

Friday: Increasing clouds with moderate to heavy rain by evening, especially south; easterly winds gusting 30 mph

>Highs: 50

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect rain; northeasterly winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 50

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect rain

>Highs: 50s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect rain early then tapering off late

>Highs: 50

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The MSP reminds everyone to never share personal information with anyone you don't know and to...
Michigan State Police warn of new scam targeting gas customers
The vehicle appeared to have gone over the island of the roundabout and was heavily damaged.
Car crashes into roundabout island at US-41 and Co. Road HQ
The intersection on US-41 and Lakeshore Drive lost power and first responder were directing...
UPDATE: Power fully restored to Ishpeming after large outage
Marquette County Sheriff cruiser.
Minor injuries in rear-end crash in Chocolay Township
A sign from the event on skin cancer treatment.
Just Believe raises skin cancer prevention funds

Latest News

Eastern Canada system maintains cool stretch, cloudiness and shower chances in the U.P. before...
Blustery fall, showers continue with sunnier breaks midweek
wet
A windy & wet start to the week
Winds will also gust up to 35-40 mph near Lake Superior
Incoming rain tonight could bring isolated snow chances
Rain looking to move in Monday with isolated snow west
Incoming round of rain tonight could allow for isolated snow west