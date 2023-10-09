Aspirus to host drive-thru flu shot clinics

By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 9, 2023
DICKINSON & IRON COUNTIES, Mich. (WLUC) - Aspirus Iron River Hospital and Clinics is holding a number of community flu shot vaccination clinics in October.

According to Aspirus, flu vaccinations are available for people ages 6 months to adult. Children under the age of 18 will need parental consent. All vaccinations will be entered into the Michigan Care Improvement Registry.

Health experts at Aspirus say while a flu shot is always recommended, this year, getting a flu shot is more important than ever.

Community flu vaccination clinic is scheduled for the following dates:

  • Friday, Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Aspirus Crystal Falls Clinic, 1328 US HWY 2, Crystal Falls.
  • Wednesday, Oct. 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Aspirus Iron River Clinic, 814 S Ice Lake Rd, Iron River.
  • Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Aspirus Iron River Clinic, 814 S Ice Lake Rd, Iron River.

For those who these locations or dates do not work, they may schedule a flu shot appointment at another Aspirus clinic by calling the clinic directly. Find the nearest clinic here or call the Aspirus Customer Contact Center at (800) 847-4707.

Aspirus encourages individuals to schedule appointments and be pre-registered by calling (906) 265-0499. There is a $0 copay with most insurances.

For more information, call (906) 265-0499.

