Amber Alert issued for missing 4-year-old from North Carolina

Police in North Carolina issued an Amber Alert on Monday for 4-year-old Paisley Grayson.
Police in North Carolina issued an Amber Alert on Monday for 4-year-old Paisley Grayson.(Durham PD)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - Police in North Carolina issued an Amber Alert shortly before 4 p.m. Monday for 4-year-old Paisley Grayson.

Durham police said the girl is 3 feet tall and weighs about 30 pounds. She has orange hair, blue eyes and is believed to be wearing white jean shorts with a plain white T-shirt.

Officials believe Paisley may be with 37-year-old Mitchell Grayson, who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown hair with hazel eyes and may be wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with black work pants, according to officials. He has tattoos on his leg, back, chest and both arms.

Police said Paisley and Mitchell Grayson may have left an address on Angier Avenue in Durham in a gray 2000 Chevrolet Astro van with North Carolina license plate HFS7433. The phrase, “Take a picture it will last longer,” is written on the back of the vehicle.

They may be headed to Moravian Falls, North Carolina, or toward South Carolina.

Anyone with information regarding the case can call the Durham Police Department at 919 560-4434 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The MSP reminds everyone to never share personal information with anyone you don't know and to...
Michigan State Police warn of new scam targeting gas customers
The vehicle appeared to have gone over the island of the roundabout and was heavily damaged.
Car crashes into roundabout island at US-41 and Co. Road HQ
The intersection on US-41 and Lakeshore Drive lost power and first responder were directing...
UPDATE: Power fully restored to Ishpeming after large outage
Marquette County Sheriff cruiser.
Minor injuries in rear-end crash in Chocolay Township
A sign from the event on skin cancer treatment.
Just Believe raises skin cancer prevention funds

Latest News

This year saw more grains succeed in the weather this harvest
Farmers reflect on wild growing season
One-wheel board
Future Motion recalls one-wheel electric skateboards
Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Rep. Will Hurd speaks at the Iowa Faith &...
Former Texas Rep. Will Hurd suspends long-shot GOP 2024 presidential bid, endorses Nikki Haley
Pastor Tim Shelton died after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a triathlon. (SOURCE:...
Pastor dies after suffering cardiac arrest during triathlon