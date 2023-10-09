Adams Township School District Foundation hosts concert featuring Phil Lynch

The event was free to attend, but attendees were encouraged to donate to the Adams Township School District Foundation.
By Caden Meines
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PAINESDALE, Mich. (WLUC) - The United Methodist Church in Painesdale was full of life-affirming music on Sunday.

The Adams Township School District Foundation hosted a concert featuring singer Phil Lynch. Lynch played 14 songs during the concert singing about life, love, and time.

President Andrew Lorenz said the money will go towards a good cause.

“We use funds to support the students of Adams Township through various different methods,” Lorenz said. “Not only scholarships that we provide, also to support the district in trade-based programs and to offer our students opportunities they might not usually get.”

Lorenz also said they appreciate Lynch coming out in support of the nonprofit.

