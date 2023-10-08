UPPCO working to restore power after large outage in Ishpeming

According to UPPCO’s power outage website, more than 2,000 people were without power before 7 p.m. Sunday.
The intersection on US-41 and Lakeshore Drive lost power and first responder were directing...
The intersection on US-41 and Lakeshore Drive lost power and first responder were directing traffic(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck and Clint McLeod
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - UPPCO has reported a large power outage in Ishpeming early Sunday evening. According to UPPCO’s power outage website, more than 2,000 people were without power before 7 p.m. Sunday.

As of 7:45 p.m., about 300 people are still without power.

A spokesperson with UPPCO told TV6 that crews are working to reconfigure the system and have been able to restore power to most customers. UPPCO said a timeline for restoration is not available at this time and crews are still trying to identify the cause of the outage.

A TV6 reporter on the scene noticed first responders placing stop signs along the intersection of US-41 and Lakeshore Drive because the stop lights were not working. We will update this story when more information becomes available.

