UPPCO working to restore power after large outage in Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - UPPCO has reported a large power outage in Ishpeming early Sunday evening. According to UPPCO’s power outage website, more than 2,000 people were without power before 7 p.m. Sunday.

As of 7:45 p.m., about 300 people are still without power.

A spokesperson with UPPCO told TV6 that crews are working to reconfigure the system and have been able to restore power to most customers. UPPCO said a timeline for restoration is not available at this time and crews are still trying to identify the cause of the outage.

A TV6 reporter on the scene noticed first responders placing stop signs along the intersection of US-41 and Lakeshore Drive because the stop lights were not working. We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.