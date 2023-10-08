Norway celebrates 32nd Leif Erikson Day Festival

One of the Vikings in a combat reenactment.
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - While Norway, Michigan is small its heritage comes from a big name, Vikings.

The Leif Erikson Day Festival is all about celebrating the city’s Scandinavian heritage. The event had food, games, live music, and Viking reenactments. Leader of the Society for Creative Anachronism Andrew Tomlinson said having a display of Viking history brings a glimpse of what life was like long ago.

“A lot of immigrants that moved to the upper peninsula are from greater Scandinavia. So I think it’s fun to come to a festival like this because it’s interesting to see the people that came before you and see what a little aspect of their life might have looked like,” Tomlinson said.

The festival also had a new addition this year. The Leif Erikson Day Run Walk started and stopped in downtown Norway on the main street. Norway Senior Center Chairman Jean Marcell said having these events is healthy for the city.

“The word gets out and the visitors that are here get to see the great shops and the businesses, the senior center. So it’s a very healthy thing for our community,” Marcell said.

Norway has a deep history and heritage from its European background. Leif Erickson Day Festival Committee member Carol Sundstrom said the town has a lot of pride and shows up to Leif Erikson Day each year rain or shine. She also said having the Viking theme makes the whole celebration unique.

“It’s different. It’s different. I think the whole Viking element. You can dress up in the parade. Anyone can be in the parade. It just makes it different,” Sundstrom said.

The festival ended with a full Viking ceremony on Hanbury Lake at dark.

