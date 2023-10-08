Marquette Golf Club celebrates Marc Gilmore

MGC surprised PGA Professional Marc Gilmore with a celebratory party.
By Audrey Stetson
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Golf Club (MGC) surprised Marc Gilmore with a party for his 40th year with the club.

Gilmore is currently the PGA Professional at the club. He arrived to party guests singing “For He’s a Jolly Good Fellow.” Organizers said hundreds of people were there to celebrate Gilmore and show their support.

Kenn Hruska, member of the Marquette Golf Club board of directors, said Gilmore has been around to witness and help with the expansion of the club over the years.

“The club is thriving. Marc has seen all of that; he’s overseen all of that. He’s the face of MGC. He’s Mr. Golf, he’s Mr. MGC,” Kruska said. “I love the guy. Everyone here loves the guy. [He’s] a friend to the game of golf.”

Hruska said Gilmore was named an honorary lifetime member for his 30th year in 2013. He also said Gilmore will be a big part of MGC’s 100 year anniversary coming up in 2026.

