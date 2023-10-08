Marquette Fringe hosts third annual Fall Phantasm festival

Marquette Fringe put on the third annual Fall Phantasm celebration Saturday.
Marquette Fringe put on the third annual Fall Phantasm celebration Saturday.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 7, 2023
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Fringe put on its third annual Fall Phantasm celebration Saturday.

The Festival of Myth & Fire took place at Lakenenland into the evening. Visitors dressed in mythical costumes like fairies, elves, and mushrooms. Organizers said about 2,000 guests visited the festival.

There were dancers and musicians playing a variety of instruments. The immersive experience also included theater, activities, and vendors. Organizers said this event gives participants a way to express themselves comfortably among fellow Fall Phantasm enthusiasts.

