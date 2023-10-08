Just Believe raises skin cancer prevention funds

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The CDC says Melanoma is one of the most common skin cancers in the US.

It is typically caused by overexposure to UV rays on unprotected skin over a long period of time.

The non-profit “Just Believe” held a raffle event with a walk run to raise awareness and funds to support the organization. Forefront Dermatology Physician Assistant Tom Sandin says skin cancer can be easily prevented.

“Skin is the largest organ of your body. You only have one and you want to try to protect it as much as possible. That’s against UVA and UVB rays that the sun projects,” said Sandin.

The Gwinn Lions Club donates $200 annually to Just Believe. Gwinn Lions Member Peggy Lindeman says the club supports Just Believe’s goal to bring sunscreen dispensers to the local community.

“We are always trying to find ways to make our communities healthier. So, this was one of the ways we can do that. If we can start that at a younger age with the kids providing sunscreen protection, we can maybe prevent episodes of skin cancer as they grow older and become adults.”

The CDC says some of the best ways for people to protect their skin are to apply and reapply sunscreen, wear a long-sleeved shirt or stay in a shaded area when possible.

The Just Believe non-profit honors Delight Hill’s daughter, Jodi, who died of stage 4 melanoma in 2013.

“My daughter was really impressed with the services she got from the medical field, and so she wanted to give back in some way. Because she lived in Gwinn and Negaunee, she wanted a high school student to have a scholarship,” said Hill.

Just Believe continues its goal to get sunscreen dispensers throughout the U.P.

