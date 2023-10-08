Incoming round of rain tonight could allow for isolated snow west

Rain looking to move in Monday with isolated snow west
(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Light lake effect rain will affect the eastern and western counties of the U.P. Sunday with another round of rain looking to move in Monday morning. Due to the chilly air and below average temperatures very isolated snow chances could fall in the western counties. After the initial round of rain passes more lake effect rain initiates on the NW wind belts for parts of Monday and Tuesday.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies; scattered lake effect rain along NW belts

>Highs: Low to High 40s; isolated Low 50s

Monday: Cloudy skies; rain chances in the morning with isolated snow chances west

>Highs: Low to Mid 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; light to moderate scattered lake effect rain along NW belts

>Highs: Low to Mid 40s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; lingering chances of scattered light rain

>Highs: High 40s to Mid 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; isolated chances for rain near lake shore

>Highs: 50s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies; light rain with seasonal temps

>Highs: 50s

