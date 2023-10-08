Golfers battle for $300 in indoor tournament

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A brand new indoor golf course hosted its first event in Marquette.

U.P. Indoor Golf hosted an open house and grand opening event. Participants played in a tournament to see who could get their ball closest to a pin.

They had two divisions, one for adults and one for kids. The business owner said adult winners earned up to $300 and the kids earned up to $150. Event goers also got to bring home gift bags.

However, this business has more to offer than just tournaments.

“The system can measure, I think, up to 10 points of ball data: ball spin, ball launch, ball angle, the right lateral spin and there is a bunch of data,” Owner of U.P. Indoor Golfing Andrew Mattson said. “So, when you hit that ball you can sit there, and you can determine what went did I do wrong or what went right with that hit.”

Customers and participants noticed the possibilities of what the system offers.

“It is great for practicing and getting to know your clubs, getting to know your swing, getting better; that is why we play the game to get better,” event Participant Kyle Wood said.

U.P. Indoor Golf officially opens for business Tuesday. They will be open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Their weekend hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.