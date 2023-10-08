Fortune Lake Camp held its annual Fall Fest fundraiser

Entrance to Fortune Lake Camp
Entrance to Fortune Lake Camp
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp in Crystal Falls held a Fall Fest day of fundraising. The camp started the day off with a breakfast and bake sale. Then followed by a Drawing raffle and live auction of different homemade goods such as quilts and other handcrafted items.

Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp Director Amanda Rasner said Saturday’s fundraiser is very important for providing opportunities to the local community.

”I think we need camp more than ever. Camp is a great way to gather with people, sometimes people different from us. We get outside, get our hands dirty, and build community. We just find there is so much of that we really need,” Rasner said.

Rasner also said all money raised from the auction goes back into the camp to provide more opportunities and scholarships for children to attend camp.

