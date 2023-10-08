Car crashes into US-41 and Co. Roud HQ roundabout island

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A car crashed in the roundabout near Target in the early hours of Sunday morning.

On Sunday around 12:20 a.m., the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a crash at the roundabout on US-41 at Co. Roud HQ. Only one vehicle was involved.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 28-year-old Negaunee man was driving westbound on US-41. The vehicle appeared to have gone over the island of the roundabout and was heavily damaged.

Officers say there were no passengers in the vehicle and the driver was not injured. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Marquette Township Fire & EMS and Marquette Detailing.

The crash is still under investigation.

