Award winning Dutch violinist plays in the UP

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sunday in Marquette, an award-winning Dutch violinist played a free show.

This show was at the Reynolds Recital Hall in Marquette. Patrons enjoyed an hour and a half long performance by violinist Tim Kliphuis and guitarist Jimmy Grant as the duet played Gypsy Jazz. These musicians were invited by the Marquette Symphony Orchestra.

“So, there is a lot of people that are banding together and sponsoring and making possible that there is beautiful music happening here live in the U.P., and so I also want to thank them for inviting me and giving me such a great welcome here,” Kliphuis said.

Professors and students alike enjoyed and reveled in the music. NMU Orchestra Director Dr. Barbara Rhyneer attended the performance as a representative of the university.

“Who knows what these artists can inspire?” Rhyneer said. “It’s the reason we have the university, to inspire students.”

The show’s House Manager and NMU student Elaina Abarrak gushed over Kliphuis and Grant’s performance.

“It was just ‘wow,’ that’s the best way I can say it,” Abarrak said.

In total, there was 130 people in attendance. As much as the attendees enjoyed the performance, the performers say they enjoyed their time here the same.

“What I like about the ‘let’s say far-flung places,’ I tend to play a lot in cities: Chicago, San Francisco, or in Europe in Amsterdam. What I like about the further away places is, first of all the natural beauty, and also the sense of community,” Kliphuis said.

“It’s beautiful up here as we’ve actually been able to spend a few days” said Grant “The locals have been very nice to us, putting us up, feeding us, taking care of us and it’s been great.”

They plan to play again on Monday for those missed Sunday’s performance.

Monday’s show will be in Escanaba at the Besse Center Theatre at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and are available here.

