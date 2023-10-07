Windy conditions with cold rain for next few days

Be sure to bundle up as the windy and cool conditions are looking to last with bouts of rain possible. Lake effect rain will mostly impact the eastern counties first but is looking to move into the western counties Sunday. A low pressure from the east is looking to bring in more moderate bands of rain with cooler air that could allow for snowfall in the western highlands but will be very light.

Saturday: Scattered lake effect rain along NW wind belts; chilly and windy with 30-35 mph wind gusts

>Highs: Low to High 40s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies; lake effect rain persists with windy conditions

>Highs: Low to High 40s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy; incoming rain system from the east with light to moderate showers, chances of snow possible in the west

>Highs: Low to Mid 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; scattered rain chances continue but tapers off in the evening

>Highs: Low to Mid 40s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; light mix of system and lake effect rain bands

>Highs: High 40s to Mid 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; light to moderate bands of rain

>Highs: 50s

