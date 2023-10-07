Vault Hotel voted a top Midwest hotel in 2023 Condé Nast Readers’ Choice Awards

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A modern-luxe boutique hotel in a converted bank in downtown Houghton known as the Vault Hotel has just been recognized as one of the best in the Midwest.

Readers of the magazine Condé Nast Traveler picked the vault as the ninth-best hotel in the region. Vault’s Co-Owner Jennifer Julien says getting the hotel ranked in the top 10 of all Midwest hotels has been an aspiration since it opened.

Julien added that seeing the official ranking on Friday is a testament to the efforts of everyone who works to run the hotel.

“This is one of the top travel magazines in the world and the readers of this magazine are travelers and many of them seek out these locations to this list,” Julien said. “We are just really excited about that, and I feel it will bring attention to the area and to the Upper Peninsula in general.”

Julien said that for a young hotel that opened in 2019, they are moving in the right direction. Julien added she is excited for what the future holds for the Vault.

The Vault Hotel is located at 600 Shelden Ave, Houghton, MI 49931.

