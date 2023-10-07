NMU inducts Nino Green, Greg Seppanen, Thomas “Cal” Jenerou to UP Labor Hall of Fame

U.P. Labor Hall of Fame
U.P. Labor Hall of Fame(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 6, 2023
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University inducted three Yoopers to its U.P. Labor Hall of Fame Friday.

Labor attorney Nino Green, Michigan Education Association member Greg Seppanen, and Boilermaker member Thomas “Cal” Jenerou were all inducted. Friends, family and trade unionists gathered to celebrate the men for their lifelong dedication to improving the lives of working men and women in the Upper Peninsula.

The U.P. Regional Labor Federation’s President, Tony Ghiringhelli, says the U.P. wouldn’t be the same without these men.

“We do have a really rich labor history in the U.P.,” said Ghiringhelli. “Labor has always been very strong percentagewise. These were guys who helped keep that going and brought us to where we are today.”

