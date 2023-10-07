Minor injuries in rear-end crash in Chocolay Township

The driver of the Honda CRV was cited for failure to stop in assured clear distance.
Marquette County Sheriff cruiser.
Marquette County Sheriff cruiser.(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle personal injury crash on US-41 and Silver Creek Road just outside of Harvey in Chocolay Township just at 2:50 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s office said a 40-year-old driver from Ithaca, MI in a Dodge Ram pickup was stopped at a stop light when it was hit from behind by a 23-year-old driver from Au Train, MI in a Honda CRV.

Police said the Honda CRV was heavily damaged to the front of the vehicle, and the Dodge Ram sustained moderate damage to the back end.

Minor injuries were reported, but all occupants sought their own care. The driver of the Honda CRV was cited for failure to stop in assured clear distance.

The Sherrif’s Office was assisted on the scene by the Chocolay Township Fire/Rescue. All occupants wore seatbelts, and airbags deployed in the Honda CRV.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The MSP reminds everyone to never share personal information with anyone you don't know and to...
Michigan State Police warn of new scam targeting gas customers
MSHDA logo
State of Michigan offers rental assistance program
Joshua James Harmon was arrested following an investigation into the sexual assault of a child.
Sault Ste. Marie Police believe child sexual assault suspect may have out-of-state victims
Kwik Trip opened its first location in Dickinson County this morning.
Kwik Trip opens in Iron Mountain
The Hiawatha Riverboat brought passengers down the Tahquamenon River to the falls.
Tahquamenon Falls Riverboat Tours may not reopen next season

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about the auto workers strike from the Roosevelt Room of the White...
Biden condemns the ‘appalling assault’ by Hamas as Israel’s allies express anger and shock
People were asked to bring a donation of a new, unopened toy, or give a monetary donation to...
Fall Family Fun Day collects for Toys for Tots in Escanaba
This event raises cancer awareness and provides help to anyone who might need it.
Delta County community members walk for cancer awareness
GINCC Logo
Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce temporarily closed
The Vault Marquette project aims to transform the old savings bank and surrounding property...
Vault project in Marquette receives $4.6M MEDC grant