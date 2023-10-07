Minor injuries in rear-end crash in Chocolay Township

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle personal injury crash on US-41 and Silver Creek Road just outside of Harvey in Chocolay Township just at 2:50 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s office said a 40-year-old driver from Ithaca, MI in a Dodge Ram pickup was stopped at a stop light when it was hit from behind by a 23-year-old driver from Au Train, MI in a Honda CRV.

Police said the Honda CRV was heavily damaged to the front of the vehicle, and the Dodge Ram sustained moderate damage to the back end.

Minor injuries were reported, but all occupants sought their own care. The driver of the Honda CRV was cited for failure to stop in assured clear distance.

The Sherrif’s Office was assisted on the scene by the Chocolay Township Fire/Rescue. All occupants wore seatbelts, and airbags deployed in the Honda CRV.

