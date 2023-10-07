Military father surprises daughter at high school football game upon his return

A father reunited with his daughter during a high school football game Friday night. (Source: KAIT | Paragould School District)
By KAIT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - A military father is back with his daughter after returning home and surprising her during a high school football game.

Staff Sergeant Wallace met his daughter, cheerleader Neveah Wallace, on the field shortly before the Paragould-Nettleton game Friday night.

The Paragould School District shared a video of the special moment.

Wallace has served our country for 20 years with tours in South Korea, Iraq, Afghanistan and others.

The staff sergeant is now back home with his family.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The MSP reminds everyone to never share personal information with anyone you don't know and to...
Michigan State Police warn of new scam targeting gas customers
MSHDA logo
State of Michigan offers rental assistance program
Joshua James Harmon was arrested following an investigation into the sexual assault of a child.
Sault Ste. Marie Police believe child sexual assault suspect may have out-of-state victims
Kwik Trip opened its first location in Dickinson County this morning.
Kwik Trip opens in Iron Mountain
No foul play is expected.
UPDATE: Skeletal remains found in Holmes Township identified

Latest News

Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in...
Israeli rescuers report 70 dead, hundreds seriously wounded in heaviest toll of fighting in decades
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell walks on the sideline during an NFL football game between the...
Roger Goodell says NFL may add new international host for game in 2024
FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, walks with Senate Minority Leader Mitch...
How $6 billion in Ukraine aid collapsed in a government funding bill despite big support in Congress
GINCC Logo
Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce temporarily closed