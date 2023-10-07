Keweenaw color run 2023 featured hundreds of participants

This was the sight of one of the waves during the 2023 annual Keweenaw color run.
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday a group of people in Houghton kicked off the second annual Houghton Fall Fest by being blasted from head to toe in different colors.

On Saturday morning the Keweenaw Young Professionals (KYP) hosted its annual Keweenaw Color Run. The run began and ended at the Houghton Waterfront Pier. The run was an untimed 5k walk/run that had three different groups. The event’s head organizer and KYP Prior Board President Audra Thurston said this event has multiple routes for everyone.

“We have a barrier-free route for all members of the community to use strollers and people that aren’t comfortable with stairs can use that route,” Thurston said. “Then we have a full 5k route that goes all along the water and stops at Princess Point then comes back down,”

Organizers also said this event was a fundraiser and their money goes back into their organization so they can do more events like this.

