Houghton Plaidurday gathering likely to break world record

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A Guinness World Record for the most people wearing plaid in one place will likely soon be broken.

On Friday, 1,745 people of all ages dressed in plaid gathered to take a picture at Houghton High School’s football field with hopes of breaking that record. Originally the largest gathering of people wearing plaid was 1,359 participants in Ontario, Canada, on July 27, 2019.

Plaidurday Founder Bugsy Sailor said after seeing all these people celebrate his holiday, he said he couldn’t be happier.

“Hats off to all the people at the Keweenaw tourism event and making this happen, considering this weather I think that’s pretty good,” Sailor said.

Sailor said this milestone is huge for his now 13-year-old Plaidurday holiday.

“It’s grown every year, and the goal has always been to take these big epic photos so it’s enjoyable to see different communities do their own events with it,” Sailor said.

Visit Keweenaw Executive Director Brad Barnett said organizing an event of this magnitude was easier than he and his team expected.

“We reached out to local young organizations like the Keweenaw Young Professionals, Michigan Tech, and once we said we were going to break a world record they just jumped on board,” Barnett said. “We had folks from Senior citizen homes being bused into today. I mean it’s incredible the community got behind it and I think we’re going to crush this record.”

Barnett said the participants were made up of Houghton students, residents and people from all over the country. One Florida native Doreen Ratigan said she wanted to get a full U.P. experience while on vacation.

“Today we heard it was Plaidurday, unfortunately, I’m not wearing any plaid, but the principal said he would bring out a plaid shirt for me to wear so I can enjoy the festivities,” Ratigan said

Sailor said he wants to thank everyone who showed up for this historic event and he’s already looking forward to Plaidurday 2024.

