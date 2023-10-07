Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce temporarily closed

GINCC Logo
GINCC Logo (WLUC)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce (GINCC) is temporarily closed.

That means the GINCC will not be hosting any Business After Hours events, ribbon-cutting ceremonies, or any other activities.

According to Nate Heffron, Negaunee’s city manager and a member of the GINCC Board of Directors, the board decided to close so that it could investigate an internal issue. The board has not yet released the specifics of the internal issue.

Heffron says the organization is eager to move past this so it can continue providing services to West End businesses.

“We want to make sure that there’s representation for businesses on the West End here,” said Heffron. “We want to make sure that those businesses can be serviced and maybe provide new services to them. There are a lot of things that are up in the air currently, but unfortunately, we have to get through this internal circumstance first before we can forge ahead.”

Heffron added that at this time, the GINCC cannot give a timeline as to when or if it will reopen.

