Fall Family Fun Day collects for Toys for Tots in Escanaba

People were asked to bring a donation of a new, unopened toy, or give a monetary donation to enter. All of which will go to the Marine Corps League 444 Toys for Tots campaign.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The 5th annual Fall Family Fun Day took place at the U.P. State Fair grounds on Saturday afternoon. Kids were able to explore different kinds of big trucks and equipment, join in on carnival games, and play on a bounce house.

People were asked to bring a donation of a new, unopened toy, or give a monetary donation to enter. All of which will go to the Marine Corps League 444 Toys for Tots campaign.

John Jamison, Marine Corp Toys For Tots Campaign toy coordinator, said this is a very worthy cause to give to.

“It’s a great time and it raises funds for a great cause. You know, if it wasn’t for the community coming together there are children in Delta and Menominee counties who would not get toys for Christmas,” said Jamison.

They will be putting out donation collection boxes in businesses in the Escanaba and Gladstone area starting Monday.

If you would like one in your business, you can contact the local league at toysfordeltamenominee@toysfortots.com.

If you’d like to request a toy you can go to the Toys for Tots website, fill in your state, your county, and then request your toy.

