Delta County community members walk for cancer awareness

This event raises cancer awareness and provides help to anyone who might need it.
By Terese Ledy
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday morning, members of the Delta County community came together for the 12th annual Pink Pumpkin 5k.

Participants gathered at the Van Cleve Park in Gladstone to register for the walk, sign up for raffles and enjoy the event together.

This event raises cancer awareness and provides help to anyone who might need it. Every dollar raised goes directly back to the families and individuals that have been impacted.

Jill Deno, Pink Pumpkin of Delta County co-founder/organizer, said the group signs all of their letters with ‘no one fights alone, we’re praying for you’.

“Hearing the word cancer is just absolutely terrifying, so for people to know that they are supported and loved and prayed for is so important during those treacherous dark times,” said Deno.

Deno wanted to thank all the businesses and individuals that support the cause.

