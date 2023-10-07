The 14th annual Keweenaw Bay Indian Community’s Domestic Violence Awareness walk held in memory of Chelsey Lafernier

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and communities around the U.P. are hosting events to help raise awareness.

On Saturday morning hundreds gathered in Baraga to walk for the annual Keweenaw Bay Indian Community’s Domestic Violence Awareness walk. Main organizer Carole LaPointe said this event honors a Baraga Woman named Chelsey Lafernier, who died in 2009.

“Chelsey was 23 when she was murdered, and her family is here and every year we do this to honor her,” LaPointe said.

LaPointe also said that during the walk they passed by the house Lafernier once lived in.

“We start at the corner of McMillan and Street Lyons going the kick then we go by that house,” said LaPointe. “Then we go through the projects all the way to M-38, and we walk up M-38 to Niiwin Akeea Center KBOCC college.”

LaPointe said once they got to the center, they had a feast of native drumming and guest speakers. Chelsey Lafernier’s daughter, Alexxus Decota, was also in attendance. She expressed how she wants people to know that men face domestic abuse as well.

“I think it happens a lot more to men than it is shown you know. People say men have to be tough and theirs that whole stigma around it they can’t say anything and it’s crazy if you are being abused by a woman and a woman can’t beat you,” Lafernier said. “Honestly Everyone is fully capable of abusing someone.”

Decoka also said she hopes domestic abuse will end one day However, she said it starts with events like Saturday’s walk.

“I think our first step should be trying to get it narrowed down and more resources out there for people especially the children of domestic situations,” Decoka said.

Organizers said they aren’t going to stop domestic abuse today or tomorrow, but hope that having awareness events will encourage survivors to come forward and share their stories.

