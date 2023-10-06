Windy and rainy weekend with cool stretch next week

Rain chances remain low as the morning starts but rises in the west as the day progresses. Highest amounts of rain are expected to arrive Friday afternoon in the west and central counties with isolated thundershowers. Rain slows down a bit to start Saturday but windy conditions allow for lake effect rain in the central and eastern counties. Rain is expected to slow down around Sunday afternoon but cooler temperatures last into Monday and Tuesday.

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies; light rain in the morning with chances of thundershowers in the afternoon

>Highs: Low to High 40s in the central and west; High 40s to Mid 50s east

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies; scattered lake effect rain along NW wind belts

>Highs: Low to High 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; light scattered rain in the morning and start of the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to High 40s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy; chances of isolated lake effect rain and cool

>Highs: Low to High 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain; cool and windy

>Highs: Mid 40s to Low 50s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; chances of light rain near lake

>Highs: 50s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy; chances for scattered rain

>Highs: 50s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.