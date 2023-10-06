West Iron Public Schools hosts first Wall of Fame dinner

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - West Iron County Public Schools will be inducting the first members into its Wall of Fame Saturday, October 7th.

The Wall of Fame commemorates people of outstanding athletic, academic or cultural talent from the West Iron County Public Schools community.

The ceremony will be held at Young’s Recreation Complex in Iron River with 90 attendees. There’s a social hour at 5 p.m., followed by a dinner and program at 6 p.m.

Wall of Fame Secretary Bernadette Coats says the selection process has taken months.

“We just started it this spring,” Coats said. “The committee of seven of us nominated and went through a long list of people we thought were endearing to it.”

Lee LeBlanc, Willard Anderson, Lewis Reimann, Charles Greenlund, Brandon Giovanelli, and Harry Monson will be admitted posthumously, and Toby Brzoznowski will attend in person.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.