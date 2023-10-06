‘We won’t use bullying tactics’: UPPCO releases statement on scammers pretending to be utility workers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula Power Company (UPPCO) has released a statement addressing scammers pretending to be utility workers in an effort to obtain resident’s personal information.

UPPCO issued a warning this week after receiving calls from customers who reported they were approached by individuals who said they were from the utility company and asked to see a recent energy bill.

According to the company, scammers are expanding their tactics to include face-to-face encounters as they attempt to defraud customers or otherwise obtain Personally Identifiable Information (PII).

“UPPCO will never approach a customer at their home or business and request a copy of their energy bill or require a prepaid debit card, gift card, or other form of payment,” according to Brett French, Vice President of Business Development and Communication. “We won’t use bullying tactics when engaging customers; demand immediate payment to prevent services from being turned off; collect payments at a customer’s home or business; or ask for bank account or credit card information by phone.”

In addition to these latest tactics being employed by scammers, customers are reminded that legitimate utility workers will never coerce residents into letting them into their homes.

“Our representatives always wear a company ID and are prepared to show proper credentials upon arrival at a customer’s home or business,” said French.

Customers who have been approached by someone who may have been impersonating a utility representative should report the incident to their local police department or the Michigan State Police.

For more information on how to protect yourself against the actions of a scammer, visit www.uppco.com.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.